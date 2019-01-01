Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) was reported by Jefferies on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting SBLK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) was provided by Jefferies, and Star Bulk Carriers maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Star Bulk Carriers, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Star Bulk Carriers was filed on February 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $36.00. The current price Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is trading at is $33.30, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
