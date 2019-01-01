Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 24
EPS
$1.720
Quarterly Revenue
$360.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$360.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Star Bulk Carriers using advanced sorting and filters.
Star Bulk Carriers Questions & Answers
When is Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) reporting earnings?
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.12, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Star Bulk Carriers’s (NASDAQ:SBLK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $78.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
