SB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SBFG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$14.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$14.3M
SB Finl Gr Questions & Answers
When is SB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SBFG) reporting earnings?
SB Finl Gr (SBFG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SBFG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were SB Finl Gr’s (NASDAQ:SBFG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $11.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
