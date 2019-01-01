SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for SBA Communications
SBA Communications Questions & Answers
The latest price target for SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) was reported by RBC Capital on May 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $382.00 expecting SBAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.38% upside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) was provided by RBC Capital, and SBA Communications maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of SBA Communications, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for SBA Communications was filed on May 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest SBA Communications (SBAC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $370.00 to $382.00. The current price SBA Communications (SBAC) is trading at is $331.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
