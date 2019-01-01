SAS AB is a Scandinavian airline that offers transportation to many domestic and international destinations. Its target audience is frequent business and leisure travelers, and the airline attempts to develop services that make travel easier. Loyalty programs coupled with new applications and bundled packages give customers increased access and various options to plan a trip. Passenger traffic throughout Denmark, Norway, and Sweden account for approximately one-third of total revenue, but the airline does have a worldwide reach. Partnerships with other airlines enhance their global destination network and help customers use different airlines at numerous airports.