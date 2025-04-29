General Motors, Coca-Cola And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects General Motors Company GM to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $43.21 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. GM shares gained 0.3% to $47.39 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting The Coca-Cola Company KO to post quarterly earnings at 72 cents per share on revenue of $11.17 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.1% to $71.70 in after-hours trading.

Sanmina Corporation SANM posted upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak forecast for the third quarter. The company said it sees third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.35 to $1.45 per share, versus market estimates of $1.53 per share. It also expects sales of $1.925 billion to $2.025 billion for the current quarter, versus market projections of $2.06 billion. Sanmina shares dipped 7.1% to $75.02 in the after-hours trading session.

Novartis AG NVS posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and increased its guidance for 2025. Novartis shares rose 0.02% to $112.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Starbucks Corporation SBUX to post quarterly earnings at 48 cents per share on revenue of $8.83 billion after the closing bell. Starbucks shares gained 0.3% to $84.18 in the after-hours trading session.

