Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sanmina beat estimated earnings by 12.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.01.

Revenue was up $212.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 5.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sanmina's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.99 0.91 0.83 EPS Actual 1.08 0.95 0.99 1.01 Revenue Estimate 1.65B 1.70B 1.73B 1.71B Revenue Actual 1.76B 1.64B 1.66B 1.70B

