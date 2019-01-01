Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sanmina beat estimated earnings by 12.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.01.
Revenue was up $212.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 5.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sanmina's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.95
|0.99
|0.91
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|0.95
|0.99
|1.01
|Revenue Estimate
|1.65B
|1.70B
|1.73B
|1.71B
|Revenue Actual
|1.76B
|1.64B
|1.66B
|1.70B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Sanmina using advanced sorting and filters.
Sanmina Questions & Answers
Sanmina (SANM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.74, which missed the estimate of $0.75.
The Actual Revenue was $1.7B, which missed the estimate of $1.7B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.