Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sanmina
The latest price target for Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) was reported by B of A Securities on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $38.00 expecting SANM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.04% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sanmina, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sanmina was filed on November 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sanmina (SANM) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $46.00 to $38.00. The current price Sanmina (SANM) is trading at is $43.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
