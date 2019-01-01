ñol

Science Applications Intl
(NYSE:SAIC)
86.36
-0.06[-0.07%]
At close: Jun 1
86.42
0.0600[0.07%]
PreMarket: 4:04PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low78.1 - 96.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding49.8M / 55.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 401.2K
Mkt Cap4.8B
P/E18.12
50d Avg. Price86.85
Div / Yield1.48/1.71%
Payout Ratio31.03
EPS0.76
Total Float49.8M

Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Science Applications Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 6

EPS Estimate

$1.230

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

$1.8B

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$1.8B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Science Applications Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Science Applications Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) reporting earnings?
A

Science Applications Intl (SAIC) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 28, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.73, which missed the estimate of $1.04.

Q
What were Science Applications Intl’s (NYSE:SAIC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which missed the estimate of $1.1B.

