Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 6
EPS Estimate
$1.230
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$1.8B
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$1.8B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Science Applications Intl using advanced sorting and filters.
Science Applications Intl Questions & Answers
When is Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) reporting earnings?
Science Applications Intl (SAIC) is scheduled to report earnings on September 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 28, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.73, which missed the estimate of $1.04.
What were Science Applications Intl’s (NYSE:SAIC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which missed the estimate of $1.1B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.