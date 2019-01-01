QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
24.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Enapter AG manufactures efficient, modular hydrogen generators using Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolysis. Its patent-protected core technology allows for the creation of low-cost, and compact electrolysers. These are used in more than 30 countries, in industries like energy, mobility, telecommunications, heating and more. The AEM electrolyser is a standardized, stackable and flexible design that produces hydrogen on-site. Paired with advanced energy management software, it can be easily integrated and operated remotely.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enapter Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Enapter (SAGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enapter (OTC: SAGRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enapter's (SAGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enapter.

Q

What is the target price for Enapter (SAGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enapter

Q

Current Stock Price for Enapter (SAGRF)?

A

The stock price for Enapter (OTC: SAGRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enapter (SAGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enapter.

Q

When is Enapter (OTC:SAGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Enapter does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enapter (SAGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enapter.

Q

What sector and industry does Enapter (SAGRF) operate in?

A

Enapter is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.