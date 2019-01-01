Enapter AG manufactures efficient, modular hydrogen generators using Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolysis. Its patent-protected core technology allows for the creation of low-cost, and compact electrolysers. These are used in more than 30 countries, in industries like energy, mobility, telecommunications, heating and more. The AEM electrolyser is a standardized, stackable and flexible design that produces hydrogen on-site. Paired with advanced energy management software, it can be easily integrated and operated remotely.