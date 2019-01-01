ñol

SentinelOne
(NYSE:S)
Why is it moving?
Shares of software companies are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields following US CPI data, which has pressured growth stock valuations. The sector is also lower in sympathy with DocuSign, which reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued in-line guidance.
22.55
-1.86[-7.62%]
At close: Jun 10
22.53
-0.0200[-0.09%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low22.03 - 23.96
52 Week High/Low18.64 - 78.53
Open / Close23.61 / 22.53
Float / Outstanding165.2M / 279M
Vol / Avg.3.7M / 4.6M
Mkt Cap6.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price29.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.33
Total Float165.2M