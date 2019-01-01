QQQ
Range
0.97 - 1.07
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/911.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1 - 3.48
Mkt Cap
64.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
62.5M
Outstanding
ReWalk Robotics Ltd is an Israel based medical device company. It is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing the Rewalk systems which are exoskeletons allowing wheelchair-bound individuals to stand and walk once again. The ReWalk systems allow the users to sit, stand, walk, turn and have the ability to climb and descend stairs. It offers two systems, ReWalk Personal which is designed for every day and all day use by individuals at home and in their communities and is custom-fit for each user; and ReWalk Rehabilitation which is designed for the clinical rehabilitation environment where it provides the user with valuable training exercise and therapy. The company generates maximum revenue from the United States and Europe.

Earnings

EPS-0.06
REV1.242M

Analyst Ratings

ReWalk Robotics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ReWalk Robotics's (RWLK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ReWalk Robotics.

Q

What is the target price for ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) stock?

A

The latest price target for ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.50 expecting RWLK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 239.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)?

A

The stock price for ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) is $1.03 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 11, 2017 to stockholders of record on July 5, 2017.

Q

When is ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) reporting earnings?

A

ReWalk Robotics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ReWalk Robotics.

Q

What sector and industry does ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) operate in?

A

ReWalk Robotics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.