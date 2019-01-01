ReWalk Robotics Ltd is an Israel based medical device company. It is engaged in designing, developing and commercializing the Rewalk systems which are exoskeletons allowing wheelchair-bound individuals to stand and walk once again. The ReWalk systems allow the users to sit, stand, walk, turn and have the ability to climb and descend stairs. It offers two systems, ReWalk Personal which is designed for every day and all day use by individuals at home and in their communities and is custom-fit for each user; and ReWalk Rehabilitation which is designed for the clinical rehabilitation environment where it provides the user with valuable training exercise and therapy. The company generates maximum revenue from the United States and Europe.