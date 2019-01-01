QQQ
Range
27.03 - 28
Vol / Avg.
1.7K/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22 - 44.99
Mkt Cap
180.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
28
P/E
7.29
EPS
1.04
Shares
6.6M
Outstanding
River Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, business owners, and professionals in the United States. It offers services such as loan, deposits, electronic banking and other banking services. It offers demand deposits, savings and time deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

see more
River Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy River Financial (RVRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of River Financial (OTCPK: RVRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are River Financial's (RVRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for River Financial.

Q

What is the target price for River Financial (RVRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for River Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for River Financial (RVRF)?

A

The stock price for River Financial (OTCPK: RVRF) is $27.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:58:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does River Financial (RVRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for River Financial.

Q

When is River Financial (OTCPK:RVRF) reporting earnings?

A

River Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is River Financial (RVRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for River Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does River Financial (RVRF) operate in?

A

River Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.