Revium Recovery Inc formerly OC Beverages Inc is a shell company.

Revium Recovery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Revium Recovery (RVRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Revium Recovery (OTCPK: RVRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Revium Recovery's (RVRC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Revium Recovery.

Q

What is the target price for Revium Recovery (RVRC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Revium Recovery

Q

Current Stock Price for Revium Recovery (RVRC)?

A

The stock price for Revium Recovery (OTCPK: RVRC) is $2.31 last updated Mon Sep 20 2021 14:02:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Revium Recovery (RVRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Revium Recovery.

Q

When is Revium Recovery (OTCPK:RVRC) reporting earnings?

A

Revium Recovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Revium Recovery (RVRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Revium Recovery.

Q

What sector and industry does Revium Recovery (RVRC) operate in?

A

Revium Recovery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.