Retractable Technologies And 2 Other Penny Stocks Executives Are Buying

Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks.

Neuronetics

The Trade: Neuronetics, Inc STIM Director Glenn P Muir bought a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.80. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20,000.

On Aug. 12, Neuronetics reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

What Neuronetics Does: Neuronetics Inc a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders.

ConnectM Technology Solutions

The Trade: ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. CNTM Mahesh Choudhury acquired a total of 69,542 shares at an average price of $0.89. To acquire these shares, it cost around $61,892.

On Aug. 13, ConnectM Technology Solutions posted a second-quarter loss of 39 cents per share.

What ConnectM Technology Solutions Does: ConnectM Technology Solutions Inc is a clean energy technology and solutions provider.

Retractable Technologies

The Trade: Retractable Technologies, Inc. RVP President and CEO Thomas J Shaw acquired a total of 5,251 shares at an average price of $0.91. The insider spent around $4,799 to buy those shares.

On Aug. 14, Retractable Technologies posted a wider quarterly loss.

What Retractable Technologies Does: Retractable Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession.

