Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.55 - 2.6
Mkt Cap
103.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
12.34
Shares
43.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rubellite Energy Inc is a Canadian energy company. It is focused on Clearwater oil exploration and development utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. The Clearwater is a high rate of return play with compelling economics at current forward market prices for Western Canadian Select crude oil.

Rubellite Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rubellite Energy (RUBLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rubellite Energy (OTCPK: RUBLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rubellite Energy's (RUBLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rubellite Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Rubellite Energy (RUBLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rubellite Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Rubellite Energy (RUBLF)?

A

The stock price for Rubellite Energy (OTCPK: RUBLF) is $2.3672 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:38:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rubellite Energy (RUBLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rubellite Energy.

Q

When is Rubellite Energy (OTCPK:RUBLF) reporting earnings?

A

Rubellite Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rubellite Energy (RUBLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rubellite Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Rubellite Energy (RUBLF) operate in?

A

Rubellite Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.