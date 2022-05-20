QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BMO Capital Sees Significant Catalysts To Unlock Upside Potential In Rubellite

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 3:36 PM | 1 min read

BMO Capital analyst Mike Murphy initiated coverage of Rubellite Energy Inc RBY RUBLF, a growth-focused, pure-play Clearwater heavy oil explorer and producer.

The analyst initiated Rubellite with an Outperform rating on the shares and a price target of C$6.

Murphy states that Rubellite provides investors with pure-play exposure to the Clearwater, which they consider to be the most economical and fastest-growing conventional oil play in Western Canada.

Additionally, the analyst believes that Rubellite has the inventory depth and quality to deliver best-in-class production per share growth in the future, with significant upcoming exploration catalysts unlocking upside potential.

Price Action: RBY shares are trading lower by 1.45% at C$4.09 on TSX, and RUBLF is lower by 3.20% at $3.18 on the last check Friday.

Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CanadaAnalyst ColorNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst Ratings