Rottneros AB, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mechanical pulp as well as pale and unbleached chemical pulp in Europe and internationally. The company along with Vallvik's Bruk manufactures paper grades used for the production of napkins, household, and toilet paper. It also offers pulp for writing and printing paper. The company's pulp is also used in baking paper, wallpaper, shoe sole, and laminate flooring. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Sweden.