There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Rieter Holding AG is an industrial machinery manufacturer based in Switzerland. It develops machinery, systems, and components used to convert natural and man-made fibers and their blends into yarns. The company's operating segment includes Machines and Systems, Components and After Sales. It generates maximum revenue from the Machines and Systems segment.

Rieter Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rieter Holding (RTRZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rieter Holding (OTCPK: RTRZY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rieter Holding's (RTRZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rieter Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Rieter Holding (RTRZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rieter Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Rieter Holding (RTRZY)?

A

The stock price for Rieter Holding (OTCPK: RTRZY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rieter Holding (RTRZY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 20, 2012.

Q

When is Rieter Holding (OTCPK:RTRZY) reporting earnings?

A

Rieter Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rieter Holding (RTRZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rieter Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Rieter Holding (RTRZY) operate in?

A

Rieter Holding is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.