Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Reshape Lifesciences missed estimated earnings by 123.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.17.
Revenue was down $781.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.91, which beat the estimate of $-0.93.
The Actual Revenue was $93.1K, which missed the estimate of $270K.
