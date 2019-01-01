Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reshape Lifesciences missed estimated earnings by 123.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.17.

Revenue was down $781.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.48% increase in the share price the next day.

