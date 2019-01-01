Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) was reported by Citigroup on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $230.00 expecting RS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.84% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE: RS) was provided by Citigroup, and Reliance Steel & Aluminum maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Reliance Steel & Aluminum, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Reliance Steel & Aluminum was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $200.00 to $230.00. The current price Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) is trading at is $193.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.