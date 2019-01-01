Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Reliance Steel & Aluminum beat estimated earnings by 17.93%, reporting an EPS of $8.42 versus an estimate of $7.14.
Revenue was up $1.65 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.61 which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Reliance Steel & Aluminum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.22
|5.95
|4.73
|3.51
|EPS Actual
|6.83
|6.15
|5.06
|4.10
|Revenue Estimate
|3.83B
|3.74B
|3.14B
|2.78B
|Revenue Actual
|3.99B
|3.85B
|3.42B
|2.84B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Reliance Steel & Aluminum management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $9.0 and $9.1 per share.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Reliance Steel & Aluminum using advanced sorting and filters.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Questions & Answers
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.40, which missed the estimate of $1.58.
The Actual Revenue was $2.5B, which missed the estimate of $2.5B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.