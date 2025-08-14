This AZZ Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays analyst Peter Lawson initiated coverage on Schrödinger, Inc. SDGR with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $25. Schrodinger shares closed at $19.84 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on AZZ Inc. AZZ with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $128. AZZ shares closed at $116.55 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri initiated coverage on SiTime Corporation SITM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $260. SiTime shares closed at $223.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Nucor Corporation NUE with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $145. Nucor shares closed at $142.65 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Timna Tanners initiated coverage on Reliance, Inc. RS with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $296. Reliance shares closed at $293.66 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
