Perion Network Cuts Sales Outlook, Joins Range Resources And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling by around 10 points on Monday.

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. PERI fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company slashed FY24 revenue guidance.

Perion Network said it sees first-quarter revenue of $157 million, versus market estimates of $175.53 million. The company said it now expects FY24 revenue of $590 million to $610 million, versus prior outlook of $860 million to $880 million.

Perion Network shares dipped 37.6% to $13.17 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

BRC Inc. BRCC shares fell 7.8% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday.

shares fell 7.8% to $4.38 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday. Range Resources Corporation RRC shares declined 7.3% to $32.46 in pre-market trading. Range Resources is expected to release its first quarter 2024 financial results on April 23 after the closing bell.

shares declined 7.3% to $32.46 in pre-market trading. Range Resources is expected to release its first quarter 2024 financial results on April 23 after the closing bell. Cerus Corporation CERS fell 4.9% to $1.78 in pre-market trading. On March 26, Cerus announced the FDA approval of extended shelf life for INTERCEPT platelet processing sets, doubling previous shelf life.

fell 4.9% to $1.78 in pre-market trading. On March 26, Cerus announced the FDA approval of extended shelf life for INTERCEPT platelet processing sets, doubling previous shelf life. Oil States International, Inc. OIS shares declined 4.5% to $6.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Friday.

shares declined 4.5% to $6.15 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Friday. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. TVGN fell 3.8% to $2.81 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Friday.

fell 3.8% to $2.81 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc RTO climbed 3.8% to $29.04 in pre-market trading.

climbed 3.8% to $29.04 in pre-market trading. Baidu, Inc. BIDU fell 3% to $103.30 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This: Investor Sentiment Improves Following Jobs Data, Dow Jumps Over 300 Points

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here