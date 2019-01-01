Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$1.180
Quarterly Revenue
$986.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.1B
Earnings History
Range Resources Questions & Answers
When is Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) reporting earnings?
Range Resources (RRC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.08.
What were Range Resources’s (NYSE:RRC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $565.3M, which beat the estimate of $524.6M.
