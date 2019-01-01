QQQ
Range
21.05 - 22.49
Vol / Avg.
13.3M/18.6M
Div / Yield
0.28/1.29%
52 Wk
9.65 - 23.18
Mkt Cap
15.4B
Payout Ratio
15
Open
22.44
P/E
18.12
EPS
0.23
Shares
730.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Marathon is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proved reserves of 972 million barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 383 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 at a ratio of 67% oil and NGLs and 33% natural gas.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5500.770 0.2200
REV1.550B1.800B250.000M

Marathon Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marathon Oil (MRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marathon Oil's (MRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marathon Oil (MRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting MRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.78% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marathon Oil (MRO)?

A

The stock price for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) is $21.13 last updated Today at 5:15:34 PM.

Q

Does Marathon Oil (MRO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) reporting earnings?

A

Marathon Oil’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Marathon Oil (MRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marathon Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Marathon Oil (MRO) operate in?

A

Marathon Oil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.