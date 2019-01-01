|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.550
|0.770
|0.2200
|REV
|1.550B
|1.800B
|250.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Marathon Oil’s space includes: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX).
The latest price target for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting MRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.78% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) is $21.13 last updated Today at 5:15:34 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.
Marathon Oil’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Marathon Oil.
Marathon Oil is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.