QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Rosinbomb develops and produces the rosinbomb line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. It creates press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, that requires no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The company uses patent pending technology that is designed to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally-extracted, organic concentrates.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rosinbomb Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rosinbomb (ROSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rosinbomb (OTCPK: ROSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rosinbomb's (ROSN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rosinbomb.

Q

What is the target price for Rosinbomb (ROSN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rosinbomb

Q

Current Stock Price for Rosinbomb (ROSN)?

A

The stock price for Rosinbomb (OTCPK: ROSN) is $0.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:07:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rosinbomb (ROSN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rosinbomb.

Q

When is Rosinbomb (OTCPK:ROSN) reporting earnings?

A

Rosinbomb does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rosinbomb (ROSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rosinbomb.

Q

What sector and industry does Rosinbomb (ROSN) operate in?

A

Rosinbomb is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.