Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
12.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
123.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aardvark Ventures Inc is a resource company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aardvark Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Aardvark Ventures (ROCAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aardvark Ventures (OTCEM: ROCAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aardvark Ventures's (ROCAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aardvark Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Aardvark Ventures (ROCAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aardvark Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Aardvark Ventures (ROCAF)?

A

The stock price for Aardvark Ventures (OTCEM: ROCAF) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:33:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aardvark Ventures (ROCAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aardvark Ventures.

Q

When is Aardvark Ventures (OTCEM:ROCAF) reporting earnings?

A

Aardvark Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aardvark Ventures (ROCAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aardvark Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Aardvark Ventures (ROCAF) operate in?

A

Aardvark Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.