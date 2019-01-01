ResMed (NYSE:RMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$1.320
Quarterly Revenue
$864.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$864.5M
Earnings History
ResMed Questions & Answers
When is ResMed (NYSE:RMD) reporting earnings?
ResMed (RMD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ResMed (NYSE:RMD)?
The Actual EPS was $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.75.
What were ResMed’s (NYSE:RMD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $556.7M, which beat the estimate of $554.3M.
