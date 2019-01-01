RLI (NYSE:RLI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
RLI (NYSE:RLI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RLI beat estimated earnings by 45.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $0.98.
Revenue was up $54.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 1.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RLI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.56
|0.75
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|1.26
|0.65
|1.09
|0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|261.28M
|269.12M
|256.08M
|213.74M
|Revenue Actual
|261.40M
|278.65M
|282.49M
|234.99M
