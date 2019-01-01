RLI (NYSE:RLI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for RLI
RLI Questions & Answers
The latest price target for RLI (NYSE: RLI) was reported by RBC Capital on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $123.00 expecting RLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.13% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for RLI (NYSE: RLI) was provided by RBC Capital, and RLI maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of RLI, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for RLI was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest RLI (RLI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $112.00 to $123.00. The current price RLI (RLI) is trading at is $119.27, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
