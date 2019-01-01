Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 24
EPS
$0.490
Quarterly Revenue
$1.5B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.5B
Earnings History
Ralph Lauren Questions & Answers
When is Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) reporting earnings?
Ralph Lauren (RL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)?
The Actual EPS was $1.11, which beat the estimate of $0.94.
What were Ralph Lauren’s (NYSE:RL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.3B, which beat the estimate of $1.3B.
