Rocket Lab Launches Fourth Mission For Japan's iQPS

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB announced on Wednesday it has successfully completed a milestone launch for a recurring customer from Japan.

The California-based space company completed its 66th successful mission of its Electron rocket, delivering a synthetic aperture radar satellite into orbit for Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS).

This launch, dubbed “The Mountain God Guards,” occurred on June 11 at 15:31 UTC from Rocket Lab’s Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand.

Also Read: This ‘Direct Beneficiary’ Of Trump-Musk Feud Rockets 500%+ In 1 Year – More Fuel Left?

This marked the fourth deployment Rocket Lab has executed for iQPS, underscoring its reliability and precision in supporting constellation development.

The newly launched satellite, QPS-SAR-11, nicknamed YAMATSUMI-I after the Japanese mountain deity, is now part of a growing network designed to deliver high-resolution Earth observation data.

With this latest deployment, Rocket Lab has now launched half of iQPS’s planned satellite fleet.

Notably, the company achieved two successful missions for iQPS within just 25 days, demonstrating its rapid turnaround capability in the small launch sector.

Today's Best Finance Deals

“The Electron team has delivered another flawless launch and satellite deployment for iQPS, for the second time in 25 days – an outstanding display of the reliability and agility that makes Electron the leader in dedicated small launch,” said Sir Peter Beck, Rocket Lab’s founder and CEO.

“We are truly pleased to see our satellites being placed into orbit one after another, marking significant progress toward building our satellite constellation,” said Dr. Shunsuke Onishi, CEO of iQPS.

He added that three more dedicated launches are on the schedule for later this year, with additional missions slated for 2026.

This mission was Rocket Lab’s eighth Electron mission of 2025 and its 66th launch overall. Another Electron launch is expected in the coming days from the same New Zealand facility.

Price Action: RKLB shares are trading lower by 2.19% to $26.76 at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Emagnetic via Shutterstock