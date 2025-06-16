AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS stock is trending across social media, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN will launch a second batch of Kuiper satellites and Voyager Technologies, Inc. VOYG shares pull back on Monday.

Here’s a look at recent highlights, news catalysts and upcoming events in the space stock sector.

VOYG: Voyager Technologies shares are pulling back on Monday following its New York Stock Exchange debut last Wednesday. The stock opened at $69.75 per share, significantly above its IPO price of $31. Voyager's upsized IPO raised $382.8 million.

Read Next: Alibaba, PDD Stocks Climb As China’s Retail Sector Gains Despite US Tariffs

Voyager specializes in missile defense systems and holds a $217.5 million contract with NASA to develop Starlab, a project intended to serve as a successor to the International Space Station upon its retirement scheduled for 2030.

According to its prospectus, Voyager plans to operate Starlab through a majority-owned joint venture with Airbus, Mitsubishi, MDA Space and Palantir.

ASTS: AST SpaceMobile shares are climbing again Monday after the stock jumped 23% last week. The company announced a settlement enabling access to 45 MHz of spectrum in North America and it is set to join the Russell 1000 Index on June 27.

AMZN: United Launch Alliance is preparing to launch Amazon's second batch of Kuiper internet satellites on Monday. A total of 27 satellites will be carried into orbit aboard a ULA Atlas V rocket, with liftoff scheduled for 1:25 p.m. ET.

Live updates and video broadcast of the launch is available on ULA's website.

RKLB: Last week, Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB successfully launched its 66th Electron rocket with the mission named “The Mountain God Guards.” The mission deployed a single imaging satellite into low Earth orbit for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), a Japanese Earth imaging company.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock