Zinger Key Points
- AST SpaceMobile shares are climbing again Monday after the stock jumped 23% last week.
- United Launch Alliance is preparing to launch Amazon’s second batch of Kuiper internet satellites on Monday.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS stock is trending across social media, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN will launch a second batch of Kuiper satellites and Voyager Technologies, Inc. VOYG shares pull back on Monday.
Here’s a look at recent highlights, news catalysts and upcoming events in the space stock sector.
VOYG: Voyager Technologies shares are pulling back on Monday following its New York Stock Exchange debut last Wednesday. The stock opened at $69.75 per share, significantly above its IPO price of $31. Voyager's upsized IPO raised $382.8 million.
Voyager specializes in missile defense systems and holds a $217.5 million contract with NASA to develop Starlab, a project intended to serve as a successor to the International Space Station upon its retirement scheduled for 2030.
According to its prospectus, Voyager plans to operate Starlab through a majority-owned joint venture with Airbus, Mitsubishi, MDA Space and Palantir.
ASTS: AST SpaceMobile shares are climbing again Monday after the stock jumped 23% last week. The company announced a settlement enabling access to 45 MHz of spectrum in North America and it is set to join the Russell 1000 Index on June 27.
AMZN: United Launch Alliance is preparing to launch Amazon's second batch of Kuiper internet satellites on Monday. A total of 27 satellites will be carried into orbit aboard a ULA Atlas V rocket, with liftoff scheduled for 1:25 p.m. ET.
Live updates and video broadcast of the launch is available on ULA's website.
RKLB: Last week, Rocket Lab Corp. RKLB successfully launched its 66th Electron rocket with the mission named “The Mountain God Guards.” The mission deployed a single imaging satellite into low Earth orbit for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), a Japanese Earth imaging company.
