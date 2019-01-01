Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arcadia Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 41.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.34.

Revenue was up $2.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 25.93% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arcadia Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.29 -0.27 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.42 -0.15 -0.24 0.11 Revenue Estimate 3.33M 2.51M 1.71M 850.00K Revenue Actual 2.17M 2.38M 1.41M 828.00K

