Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting RKDA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 358.02% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ: RKDA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Arcadia Biosciences maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Arcadia Biosciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Arcadia Biosciences was filed on January 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $6.00. The current price Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) is trading at is $1.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
