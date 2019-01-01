ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Robert Half International
(NYSE:RHI)
84.24
-3.38[-3.86%]
At close: Jun 10
84.60
0.3600[0.43%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low84.57 - 86.64
52 Week High/Low83.46 - 125.77
Open / Close85.99 / 84.6
Float / Outstanding93.8M / 110.5M
Vol / Avg.866K / 913.8K
Mkt Cap9.3B
P/E14.34
50d Avg. Price99.58
Div / Yield1.72/2.03%
Payout Ratio26.61
EPS1.54
Total Float93.8M

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Robert Half International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$1.520

Quarterly Revenue

$1.8B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.8B

Earnings Recap

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Robert Half International beat estimated earnings by 4.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.46.

Revenue was up $417.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Robert Half International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.45 1.40 1.05 0.79
EPS Actual 1.51 1.53 1.33 0.98
Revenue Estimate 1.71B 1.64B 1.48B 1.35B
Revenue Actual 1.77B 1.71B 1.58B 1.40B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Robert Half International using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Robert Half International Questions & Answers

Q
When is Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) reporting earnings?
A

Robert Half International (RHI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.64, which missed the estimate of $0.66.

Q
What were Robert Half International’s (NYSE:RHI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.3B, which missed the estimate of $1.3B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.