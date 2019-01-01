Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Robert Half International
Robert Half International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) was reported by BMO Capital on May 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $80.00 expecting RHI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.03% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) was provided by BMO Capital, and Robert Half International downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Robert Half International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Robert Half International was filed on May 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Robert Half International (RHI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $125.00 to $80.00. The current price Robert Half International (RHI) is trading at is $84.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.