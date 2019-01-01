Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$1.700
Quarterly Revenue
$166.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$166.6M
Earnings History
Sturm Ruger & Co Questions & Answers
When is Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) reporting earnings?
Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.66, which missed the estimate of $1.11.
What were Sturm Ruger & Co’s (NYSE:RGR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $131.9M, which missed the estimate of $159.6M.
