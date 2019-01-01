Regulus Resources Inc is an international mineral exploration company. The principal project held by the company is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag. Mineralization remains open in most directions.