Regulus Resources Inc is an international mineral exploration company. The principal project held by the company is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag. Mineralization remains open in most directions.

Regulus Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Regulus Resources (RGLSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Regulus Resources (OTCQX: RGLSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Regulus Resources's (RGLSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Regulus Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Regulus Resources (RGLSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Regulus Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Regulus Resources (RGLSF)?

A

The stock price for Regulus Resources (OTCQX: RGLSF) is $0.805 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:44:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Regulus Resources (RGLSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Regulus Resources.

Q

When is Regulus Resources (OTCQX:RGLSF) reporting earnings?

A

Regulus Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Regulus Resources (RGLSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Regulus Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Regulus Resources (RGLSF) operate in?

A

Regulus Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.