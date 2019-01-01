The Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for The Real Good Food
The Real Good Food Questions & Answers
The latest price target for The Real Good Food (NASDAQ: RGF) was reported by Roth Capital on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting RGF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.99% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for The Real Good Food (NASDAQ: RGF) was provided by Roth Capital, and The Real Good Food initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of The Real Good Food, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for The Real Good Food was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest The Real Good Food (RGF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price The Real Good Food (RGF) is trading at is $6.18, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.