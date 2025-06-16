Sarepta Therapeutics, KULR Technology Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 150 points on Monday.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company suspended ELEVIDYS shipments and paused ENVISION trial after second fatal liver failure in non-ambulatory Duchenne patients.

Sarepta Therapeutics shares tumbled 31.4% to $24.86 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR shares fell 21.9% to $0.8980 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-8 reverse stock split.

shares fell 21.9% to $0.8980 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 1-for-8 reverse stock split. Gold Royalty Corp . GROY dipped 14.7% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity, on June 11, initiated a Buy rating on the stock and announced a $3 price target.

. dipped 14.7% to $1.95 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity, on June 11, initiated a Buy rating on the stock and announced a $3 price target. Solid Biosciences Inc . SLDB fell 8% to $4.15 in pre-market trading. JMP Securities, on June 6, reiterated its Market Outperform rating on the stock and maintained a $15 price target.

. fell 8% to $4.15 in pre-market trading. JMP Securities, on June 6, reiterated its Market Outperform rating on the stock and maintained a $15 price target. Omada Health, Inc . OMDA fell 5.4% to $16.18 in pre-market trading.

. fell 5.4% to $16.18 in pre-market trading. Repligen Corporation RGEN declined 4% to $122.50 in pre-market trading.

declined 4% to $122.50 in pre-market trading. IonQ, Inc . IONQ slipped 3.2% to $36.65 in pre-market trading.

. slipped 3.2% to $36.65 in pre-market trading. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. TNGX declined 3.2% to $4.54 in pre-market trading.

