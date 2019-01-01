Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Repligen
Repligen Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) was reported by Keybanc on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $245.00 expecting RGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.31% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) was provided by Keybanc, and Repligen maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Repligen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Repligen was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Repligen (RGEN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $335.00 to $245.00. The current price Repligen (RGEN) is trading at is $165.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
