ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Regencell Bioscience
(NASDAQ:RGC)
36.99
0.99[2.75%]
At close: Jun 3
36.19
-0.8000[-2.16%]
After Hours: 6:44PM EDT
Day High/Low35.15 - 37.5
52 Week High/Low6 - 59
Open / Close35.15 / 36.99
Float / Outstanding2.7M / 13M
Vol / Avg.20.8K / 21K
Mkt Cap481.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price24.88
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float2.7M

Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Regencell Bioscience reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Oct 24

EPS

$0.07

Quarterly Revenue

$716M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Regencell Bioscience using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Regencell Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q
When is Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) reporting earnings?
A

Regencell Bioscience (RGC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on October 24, 2017 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.16, which missed the estimate of $0.18.

Q
What were Regencell Bioscience’s (NASDAQ:RGC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $764.2M, which missed the estimate of $764.3M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.