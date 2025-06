Kanzhun, DeFi Development And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Kanzhun Limited BZ fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company launched dual listing share offer of 30 million shares in Hong Kong and international markets to boost flexibility and investor base.

Kanzhun shares dipped 2.7% to $17.20 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Upexi, Inc . UPXI shares dipped 62.3% to $3.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.

. shares dipped 62.3% to $3.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday. DeFi Development Corp. DFDV fell 39.2% to $15.06 in pre-market trading. DeFi Development rescheduled release of shareholder letter and business update call to July.

fell 39.2% to $15.06 in pre-market trading. DeFi Development rescheduled release of shareholder letter and business update call to July. CID HoldCo, Inc . DAIC dipped 12.8% to $31.80 in pre-market trading.

. dipped 12.8% to $31.80 in pre-market trading. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC shares declined 8.8% to $21.62 in pre-market trading after dipping 38% on Monday.

shares declined 8.8% to $21.62 in pre-market trading after dipping 38% on Monday. Sasol Limited SSL dropped 8.2% to $4.69 in pre-market trading.

dropped 8.2% to $4.69 in pre-market trading. Ultrapar Participações S.A. UGP fell 7.4% to $2.86 in pre-market trading.

fell 7.4% to $2.86 in pre-market trading. SS Innovations International, Inc . SSII dipped 5.5% to $5.34 in pre-market trading.

. dipped 5.5% to $5.34 in pre-market trading. Obsidian Energy Ltd. OBE fell 4.7% to $5.32 in pre-market trading.

fell 4.7% to $5.32 in pre-market trading. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP declined 3.3% to $50.22 in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock