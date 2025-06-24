Why Nektar Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 30%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics NKTR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company announced it will release top-line data from the 16-week induction period in the ongoing global Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD clinical trial of investigational rezpegaldesleukin on June 24, 2025.
Nektar Therapeutics shares jumped 30.3% to $12.44 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- iBio, Inc. IBIO surged 55.8% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will host a conference call to review its advances in obesity and cardiometabolic disease treatments and announce a third target in the AstralBio Collaboration in addition to Myostatin and Activin E.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV gained 27.7% to $0.2354 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Monday.
- Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP gained 20.1% to $12.44 in pre-market trading.
- Liminatus Pharma, Inc. LIMN rose 18.5% to $23.74 in pre-market trading after jumping over 38% on Monday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL jumped 17.2% to $0.3089 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday. Adial Pharmaceuticals recently announced the pricing of a $3.6 million offering.
- Surf Air Mobility Inc. SRFM climbed 16.2% to $2.23 in pre-market trading.
- Rezolve AI PLC RZLV gained 11.8% to $2.28 in pre-market trading. Rezolve AI shares gained around 6% on Monday after the company announced it will join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes
- WF Holding Limited WFF rose 9.2% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 6% on Monday.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC gained 5.8% to $8.36 in pre-market trading. Teladoc shares surged over 14% on Monday after Citron Research made comments about the company on social media.
Losers
- Upexi, Inc. UPXI shares tumbled 62.3% to $3.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.
- Maase Inc. MAAS shares fell 52.4% to $4.73 in pre-market trading after jumping over 268% on Monday.
- DeFi Development Corp. DFDV dipped 39.2% to $15.06 in pre-market trading. DeFi Development rescheduled release of shareholder letter and business update call to July.
- Robin Energy Ltd. RBNE declined 26.7% to $4.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Monday.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO dipped 25.4% to $3.64 in pre-market trading after falling around 4% on Monday.
- TMD Energy Limited TMDE fell 23.8% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Monday.
- Impact BioMedical Inc. IBO declined 22.1% to $1.16 in pre-market trading. Impact BioMedical shares jumped 345% on Monday after the company announced a limited merger and share exchange agreement with Dr Ashleys.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE fell 21.7% to $0.9160 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Monday.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC fell 8.8% to $21.62 in pre-market trading after dipping 38% on Monday.
- Sasol Limited SSL fell 8.2% to $4.69 in pre-market trading.
