Range
11.17 - 12.21
Vol / Avg.
818.6K/626.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.53 - 17.65
Mkt Cap
947.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.34
P/E
3.05
EPS
-1.64
Shares
77.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products Inc is engaged in the forest products industry with a range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint, and specialty papers. The product range includes market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers which are marketed to nearly 50 countries. The company owns or operates pulp, paper, tissue and wood products facilities in the United States and Canada.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9800.480 -0.5000
REV1.110B834.000M-276.000M

Resolute Forest Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Resolute Forest Products (RFP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Resolute Forest Products's (RFP) competitors?

A

Other companies in Resolute Forest Products’s space includes: Neenah (NYSE:NP), Verso (NYSE:VRS), Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM), Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ).

Q

What is the target price for Resolute Forest Products (RFP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) was reported by CIBC on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting RFP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.80% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Resolute Forest Products (RFP)?

A

The stock price for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) is $12.195 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Resolute Forest Products (RFP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2021.

Q

When is Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) reporting earnings?

A

Resolute Forest Products’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Resolute Forest Products (RFP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Resolute Forest Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Resolute Forest Products (RFP) operate in?

A

Resolute Forest Products is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.