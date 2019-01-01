ñol

REX American Resources
(NYSE:REX)
90.465
-1.555[-1.69%]
At close: Jun 3
86.89
-3.5750[-3.95%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low90.46 - 94.99
52 Week High/Low72.06 - 113.43
Open / Close94.99 / 90.57
Float / Outstanding3.4M / 5.9M
Vol / Avg.17.9K / 37.5K
Mkt Cap535.6M
P/E11.9
50d Avg. Price89.95
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.87
Total Float3.4M

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

REX American Resources reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 25

EPS

$0.870

Quarterly Revenue

$194.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$194.2M

Earnings Recap

 

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

REX American Resources reported an EPS of $0.87.

Revenue was up $30.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.23 which was followed by a 1.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 4.81 0.92 0.94 0.01
EPS Actual 3.58 2.56 1.31 1.30
Revenue Estimate 212.00M 180.00M 193.00M 149.16M
Revenue Actual 212.02M 203.07M 195.84M 164.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

REX American Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) reporting earnings?
A

REX American Resources (REX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 31, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.45, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were REX American Resources’s (NYSE:REX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $108.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

