REX American Resources (NYSE:REX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) was reported by Truist Securities on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $120.00 expecting REX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for REX American Resources (NYSE: REX) was provided by Truist Securities, and REX American Resources maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of REX American Resources, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for REX American Resources was filed on December 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest REX American Resources (REX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $120.00. The current price REX American Resources (REX) is trading at is $90.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
