Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) was reported by Craig-Hallum on October 17, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RELL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Richardson Electronics downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Richardson Electronics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Richardson Electronics was filed on October 17, 2012 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 17, 2013.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Richardson Electronics (RELL) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Richardson Electronics (RELL) is trading at is $14.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.